Braves bring back Ehire Adrianza, designate Robinson Canó for assignment

Adrianza has primarily played shortstop and third base throughout his career, but he’s also seen time at second base. He played second base seven times for the Braves last year and appeared there four times for the Nationals this season.

The expectations on Adrianza won’t be too high. The Braves haven’t received much production from this spot on the roster, whether it be from Phil Gosselin or Canó. Orlando Arcia has been Atlanta’s primary second baseman

Harris’ was Atlanta’s No. 29 prospect on MLB Pipeline. The 26-year-old Harris, 26 hit .238 with two home runs in 59 games with Double-A Mississippi. The Braves drafted him in the 32nd round in 2018.

Adrianza’s return seems like the first piece in what could be a crazy deadline for the Braves. Anthopoulos, known for his craftiness this time of year, has more needs to fill. The Braves could use another outfielder, a starting pitcher and bullpen help.

Anthopoulos has said before that he never feels fully content with his roster. He’s always looking for ways to upgrade. That’s how he’s wired.

He leads an organization that appears to possess one of baseball’s best rosters. But he understands any roster can be improved in some way.

Acquiring Adrianza might simply be one step in the Braves’ trade deadline plans.

Braves end Canó experiment

From the moment they acquired Canó, the Braves knew Monday was a possibility. They understood there was a chance he wouldn’t pan out with them.

But they believed it was worth a shot. There was no risk.

The Mets are paying most of Canó's salary. The Braves gave the Padres cash considerations for him.

Canó lasted less than a month with the Braves. In nine games, he went 4-for-26 with a double. His last hit game on July 16. In five games after that, he went 0-for-12.

The Braves liked Canó's exit velocity figures in Triple A in San Diego’s system. They understood he was suspended last season after testing positive for PEDs for the second time and hadn’t gotten much regular playing time this year.

But the veteran second baseman couldn’t revive his career in Atlanta. The Braves are fighting for their fifth NL East crown in as many seasons and couldn’t afford to carry Canó any longer. They had to improve.