ajc logo
X

Braves Report podcast: Winter meetings, Fred McGriff in Hall of Fame

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

The baseball world is in San Diego for the annual Winter Meetings to set the table for the rest of the offseason.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano set the table for what could be a busy three days of news.

Our team will discuss the Braves plans for the week, the Dansby Swanson situation and will Atlanta be interested in another high-end starter now that Jacob deGrom is going to Texas.

Plus, columnist Mark Bradley joins to discuss former Brave Fred McGriff getting elected to the Hall of Fame.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: Changes will be made
13h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson, starting rotation and more are Braves topics at Winter Meetings
8h ago
What former Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s exit from NL East means for Braves
9h ago
Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top