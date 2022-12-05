Braves Report podcast: Winter meetings, Fred McGriff in Hall of Fame

The baseball world is in San Diego for the annual Winter Meetings to set the table for the rest of the offseason.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano set the table for what could be a busy three days of news.
Our team will discuss the Braves plans for the week, the Dansby Swanson situation and will Atlanta be interested in another high-end starter now that Jacob deGrom is going to Texas.
Plus, columnist Mark Bradley joins to discuss former Brave Fred McGriff getting elected to the Hall of Fame.
