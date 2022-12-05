Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Era committee on Sunday evening.
McGriff hit 493 home runs across 19 years with six clubs, including parts of five seasons with the Braves. McGriff was the 1994 All-Star Game MVP and won the 1995 World Series with the franchise, hitting .293 with a .885 OPS over his Braves tenure.
McGriff exceeded 100 RBIs in eight seasons. He finished top-10 in MVP voting in six seasons. He’s one of the most decorated Braves during their golden 1990s era. He was a unanimous selection by the 16-person committee Sunday.
None of the other seven players on the ballot were elected into the Hall of Fame. That group included beloved former Brave and two-time MVP Dale Murphy.
The Contemporary ballot consists of players whose contributions to the sport came from 1980 to the present. McGriff was among a handful of former standout major leaguers considered on the ballot, including Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling.
A player needed 12 of 16 votes to earn induction. Braves Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, who played with McGriff, was on the board. The group also included former players Jack Morris, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell; major league executives Paul Beeston, Theo Epstein, Arte Moreno, Kim Ng, Dave St. Peter and Ken Williams; and veteran media members/historians Steve Hirdt, LaVelle Neal and Susan Slusser. Hall replaced Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, who was ill.
The 2023 Hall of Fame inductions will take place July 23 in Cooperstown. Other inductees, elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, will be announced Jan. 24.
