Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff inducted into Hall of Fame

McGriff hit 493 home runs across 19 years with six clubs, including parts of five seasons with the Braves. McGriff was the 1994 All-Star Game MVP and won the 1995 World Series with the franchise, hitting .293 with a .885 OPS over his Braves tenure.

McGriff exceeded 100 RBIs in eight seasons. He finished top-10 in MVP voting in six seasons. He’s one of the most decorated Braves during their golden 1990s era. He was a unanimous selection by the 16-person committee Sunday.