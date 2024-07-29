Braves Report podcast: The game was won but a key player may be lost

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss a series split with the Mets.
The duo also discuss the latest on pitcher Reynaldo Lopez’s injury and what the Braves might do at the trade deadline.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Matt Olson, AJ Minter, and Michael Harris.
