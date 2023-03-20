X

AJC Braves Report podcast: Surprises emerge in the rotation battle

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

It’s not the storyline many expected when spring training started, but two rookie lefties have stepped up for the final spot in the Braves’ rotation.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses how Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd elevated themselves to the front of the line in the battle for the fifth spot.

Plus, our team will discuss what the demotion means for Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder. Justin will also give you his predictions for the opening-day roster.

