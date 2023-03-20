AJC Braves Report podcast: Surprises emerge in the rotation battle

It’s not the storyline many expected when spring training started, but two rookie lefties have stepped up for the final spot in the Braves’ rotation.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses how Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd elevated themselves to the front of the line in the battle for the fifth spot.
Plus, our team will discuss what the demotion means for Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder. Justin will also give you his predictions for the opening-day roster.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author