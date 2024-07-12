Braves Report podcast: Splitting Arizona with a split

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves splitting their series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
Barrett also sits down with Bally Sports sideline reporter Wiley Ballard.
Also, Dave Lezotte, the voice of the Gwinnett Stripers, takes us “on the farm” to talk about the Braves’ AAA affiliate.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest