Braves Report podcast: Splitting Arizona with a split

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies bobbles the ball on a base hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By AJC Sports
Updated 32 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves splitting their series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Barrett also sits down with Bally Sports sideline reporter Wiley Ballard.

Also, Dave Lezotte, the voice of the Gwinnett Stripers, takes us “on the farm” to talk about the Braves’ AAA affiliate.

