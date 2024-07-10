Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Sale and Duvall deliver, plus Francouer speaks

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duval reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during a baseball game Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the first two wins in the four-game series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Bryce Elder, Sean Murphy, and Adam Duvall.

Barrett also sits down with former Braves outfielder and Bally Sports analyst Jeff Francouer.

The Latest

Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs
23m ago
Braves reinstate AJ Smith-Shawver from injured list, add him to bullpen
38m ago
Braves Nation: Welcome back ‘Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!’
