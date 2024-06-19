Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Rookie pitcher delivers, impresses

Injured Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, right, and pitcher Charlie Morton watch from the dugout during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ 2-1 wins over the Tigers on Monday and Tuesday.

Hear from Spencer Schwellenbach and Ozzie Albies.

Barrett also answers your mailbag questions.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

