Braves Report podcast: Position battles, high expectations and more

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black set the scene for the start of the 2024 season as pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Toscano is in North Port, Florida to bring you the mood of the clubhouse and explain why the Braves aren’t backing down from sky-high expectations.

Plus, our crew looks at the position battles, including the fifth spot in the rotation and the bullpen.