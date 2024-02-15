Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Position battles, high expectations and more

Atlanta Braves pitchers warm up during spring training baseball workouts at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, February, 14, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves pitchers warm up during spring training baseball workouts at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, February, 14, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
20 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black set the scene for the start of the 2024 season as pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Toscano is in North Port, Florida to bring you the mood of the clubhouse and explain why the Braves aren’t backing down from sky-high expectations.

Plus, our crew looks at the position battles, including the fifth spot in the rotation and the bullpen.

Toscano will also answer questions from Braves fans in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Braves spring training - Day 1
Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee lifts up Brad Scott, head strength and conditioning coach, during spring training baseball workouts at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida on Wednesday, Feb., 14, 2024. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
