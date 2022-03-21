Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Braves Report Podcast: How Braves are reloading to defend title

Atlanta Braves manager and Braves fans applaude as the World Series Champions flag is hoisted in center field at CoolToday Park before the first pitch against the Minnesota Twins in a MLB preseason baseball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, in North Port. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Braves manager and Braves fans applaude as the World Series Champions flag is hoisted in center field at CoolToday Park before the first pitch against the Minnesota Twins in a MLB preseason baseball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, in North Port. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The first full week of Braves spring training turned out to be even more eventful than expected. In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and podcast manager Jay Black break down all of Atlanta’s moves, headlined by the signing of Kenley Jansen.

Plus, our crew looks at what Freddie Freeman had to say on his first day as a Dodger and how his relationship with the Braves fell apart.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Braves prospect Bryce Elder is quickly climbing the ladder
14h ago
‘This is my new journey’: Kenley Jansen set to make Braves bullpen much stronger
15h ago
Braves World Series hero Jorge Soler signing with Marlins
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
countdown background
17
D
12
H
6
M
56
S
Opening Day
closing-icon