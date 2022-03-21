Braves Report Podcast: How Braves are reloading to defend title

The first full week of Braves spring training turned out to be even more eventful than expected. In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and podcast manager Jay Black break down all of Atlanta’s moves, headlined by the signing of Kenley Jansen.
Plus, our crew looks at what Freddie Freeman had to say on his first day as a Dodger and how his relationship with the Braves fell apart.
