ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In 2022, the Braves had not one, but two catchers who made the All-Star team. Turns out, that’s the position Atlanta chose to upgrade with its biggest move of the offseason – so far.

In this emergency episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the three-team trade that sent Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta.

Our team will also discuss the six players that Atlanta gave up and if giving up William Contreras is too steep of a price.

Plus, you’ll hear what Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had to say about the Dansby Swanson situation.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death6h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
8h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together’
23h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
13h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
13h ago

Credit: Ryan Smith/Georgia Innocence Project

Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
8h ago
Braves Report podcast: What happened at winter meetings
If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
11h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
14h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top