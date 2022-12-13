AJC Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade

In 2022, the Braves had not one, but two catchers who made the All-Star team. Turns out, that’s the position Atlanta chose to upgrade with its biggest move of the offseason – so far.
In this emergency episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the three-team trade that sent Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta.
Our team will also discuss the six players that Atlanta gave up and if giving up William Contreras is too steep of a price.
Plus, you’ll hear what Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had to say about the Dansby Swanson situation.
