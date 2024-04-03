Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the first two games against the White Sox

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

The Braves’ bats are trying to stay warm in Chicago. In this edition of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett Sallee recaps the first two games of their series against the White Sox.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker as well as players Charlie Morton and Austin Riley.

And Barrett answers your questions.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”



