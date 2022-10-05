BreakingNews
Braves Report podcast: Braves win the NL East

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The comeback is complete. For the fifth straight season, the Braves are champions of the National League East.

In this special edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano takes you inside the victorious locker room as Atlanta celebrates another division championship.

You’ll hear from some of the players and manager Brian Snitker’s about finally finishing off the Mets and overcoming a 10.5 game deficit.

Our crew will also discuss the possible opponents in the NLDS and how the Braves will handle their five days off.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

*Five observations on win that clinched Braves’ fifth straight NL East crown

*‘This is special’: Braves embrace latest NL East title, ready for another postseason run

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

