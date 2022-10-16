Braves Report podcast: Braves season crashes to end against Phillies

They were the first Braves team in almost 20 years to win 100 games. But in the postseason, Atlanta was only able to add one more and now the season is over.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano, columnist Michael Cunningham and features reporter Gabriel Burns discuss how Atlanta suffered another October upset.
Our crew will look at why the Phillies truly dominated this series, why the Braves bats went so cold and how much the new playoff format affected Atlanta.
We will also dig into what’s next for the Braves and whether Dansby Swanson be part of it.
