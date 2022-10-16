ajc logo
Braves Report podcast: Braves season crashes to end against Phillies

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

They were the first Braves team in almost 20 years to win 100 games. But in the postseason, Atlanta was only able to add one more and now the season is over.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano, columnist Michael Cunningham and features reporter Gabriel Burns discuss how Atlanta suffered another October upset.

Our crew will look at why the Phillies truly dominated this series, why the Braves bats went so cold and how much the new playoff format affected Atlanta.

We will also dig into what’s next for the Braves and whether Dansby Swanson be part of it.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts,Spotify,Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

