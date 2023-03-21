X

Braves Report podcast: Arcia wins the battle for starting shortstop

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Turns our there are even more surprises in store for the Braves 2023 opening day roster.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down how Orlando Arcia beat out Vaughn Grissom for the starting shortstop position.

He also explains how Kevin Pillar and Sam Hillard have apparently earned the last two outfield spots, and why Nick Anderson will not be starting the season in Atlanta’s bullpen.

