Braves option Vaughn Grissom, Braden Shewmake, Nick Anderson, others

NORTH PORT, Fla. — With the Braves, expect the unexpected.
Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake for the starting shortstop job?
Neither.
The Braves optioned Grissom and Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett. They also optioned right-hander Nick Anderson, outfielder Jordan Luplow and outfielder Eli White to Triple-A.
They reassigned lefty Danny Young, catcher Ryan Casteel, catcher Joe Hudson and infielder Yolmer Sánchez to minor-league camp.
Atlanta now has 32 players in camp.
Please return to ajc.com for more updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest