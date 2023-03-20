BreakingNews
South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
Braves option Vaughn Grissom, Braden Shewmake, Nick Anderson, others

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — With the Braves, expect the unexpected.

Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake for the starting shortstop job?

Neither.

The Braves optioned Grissom and Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett. They also optioned right-hander Nick Anderson, outfielder Jordan Luplow and outfielder Eli White to Triple-A.

They reassigned lefty Danny Young, catcher Ryan Casteel, catcher Joe Hudson and infielder Yolmer Sánchez to minor-league camp.

Atlanta now has 32 players in camp.

Potential opening-day start would be 'a great honor' for Braves ace Max Fried

Potential opening-day start would be ‘a great honor’ for Braves ace Max Fried

