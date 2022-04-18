Braves Report podcast: After a San Diego split, Atlanta heads to LA

The Braves haven’t won a series yet and now they get an NLCS rematch against the Dodgers.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down Atlanta’s trip to San Diego and preview the important games ahead in Los Angeles.
We discuss how the young players have stabilized the Braves pitching issues, the hot starts from the heart of the order, the problems in the outfield and more.
