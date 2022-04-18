ajc logo
Braves Report podcast: After a San Diego split, Atlanta heads to LA

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves haven’t won a series yet and now they get an NLCS rematch against the Dodgers.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down Atlanta’s trip to San Diego and preview the important games ahead in Los Angeles.

We discuss how the young players have stabilized the Braves pitching issues, the hot starts from the heart of the order, the problems in the outfield and more.

Subscribe to the Braves Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

