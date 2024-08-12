Braves Report: A rocky start to road trip

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss the Braves losing two of three to the Rockies to begin their 10-game road trip. Atlanta led 8-2 on Sunday before losing 9-8.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Luke Jackson and Max Fried.

The duo also answer your mailbag questions.