Braves Report: A rocky start to road trip

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Jake Cave in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Denver.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Jake Cave in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss the Braves losing two of three to the Rockies to begin their 10-game road trip. Atlanta led 8-2 on Sunday before losing 9-8.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Luke Jackson and Max Fried.

The duo also answer your mailbag questions.

