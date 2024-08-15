Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: A giant series win for Braves; Harris II returns with a splash

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II (23) watches the ball after hitting a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss the Braves 13-2 win over the San Francisco Giants securing a series win. Michael Harris II announced his return with a splash by hitting a grand slam in his 1st at bat.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Michael Harris II, Grant Holmes, and former pitcher Tyler Matzek.

