Braves Report: A giant series win for Braves; Harris II returns with a splash

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss the Braves 13-2 win over the San Francisco Giants securing a series win. Michael Harris II announced his return with a splash by hitting a grand slam in his 1st at bat.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Michael Harris II, Grant Holmes, and former pitcher Tyler Matzek.

