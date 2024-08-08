Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: A fourth straight loss

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC sports and features writer Gabe Burns discuss the Braves’ current four-game losing streak after an 8-5 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Chris Sale.

