Braves remove Huascar Ynoa from rehab assignment because of shoulder tightness

In April, Ynoa, who began the season with Gwinnett, went on the minor-league injured list because of right elbow inflammation. He didn’t pitch again until July 16, when he made the first of two outings for the Florida Complex League Braves.

At the end of July, the Braves transferred Ynoa’s rehab assignment to Gwinnett. He allowed one run over 9 2/3 innings over his last three starts for Gwinnett before experiencing right shoulder tightness.

Had he been healthy and performing well this season, Ynoa could’ve earned at least a couple starts for the Braves. They’ve regularly built in extra days of rest for their starters, and they’ve needed a lot of arms this year.

Unfortunately for Ynoa, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy for a long enough time to log consistent starts.

Ynoa was one of the Braves’ best starters in 2021 before he fractured his hand punching a dugout bench. Since then, he hasn’t been the same.

In September 2022, he underwent the surgery and missed all of 2023.

This spring, he returned and was in big-league camp. He experienced shoulder soreness that put him behind other pitchers, but he eventually pitched in Grapefruit League action.

Multiple times, his 2024 season has been halted by injuries.