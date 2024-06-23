Atlanta Braves

Braves reliever A.J. Minter fans three in minor-league inning

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) delivers to a Chicago Cubs batter during the ninth inning at Truist Park, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) delivers to a Chicago Cubs batter during the ninth inning at Truist Park, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
3 minutes ago

Braves reliever A.J. Minter threw an inning for High-A Rome Saturday as he begins a rehab assignment.

Minter started the Emperors’ home game against the Greenville Drive and pitched one inning and struck out three batters. He allowed a hit and an unearned run. Minter threw 21 pitches, 14 for strikes. Rome won the game 5-3.

Minter, a key left-hander in the Braves’ bullpen, is recovering from a left hip impingement.

He has pitched in 25 games for the Braves this season and has a 5-3 record, a save and a 2.95 ERA. He has 23 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

ELECTION 2024
Donations to Donald Trump skyrocket after guilty verdict

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

More Georgia schools try to address a classroom distraction: Cellphones

Credit: TNS

‘We’re flying blind’: CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but fear missteps

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

ELECTION 2024
Trump-Biden debate: Watch parties planned across metro Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Why Ramón Laureano started over Adam Duvall; win streak over Yankees
1h ago
From first pitch, Braves blast Yankees as they continue returning to form
A meeting with the historic Yankees; A.J. Minter set for big step in rehab
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: A shooting star, a Willie Mays home run
What Athens musicians and fan say about R.E.M.’s unexpected reunion performance
Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case