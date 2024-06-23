Braves reliever A.J. Minter fans three in minor-league inning

Braves reliever A.J. Minter threw an inning for High-A Rome Saturday as he begins a rehab assignment.

Minter started the Emperors’ home game against the Greenville Drive and pitched one inning and struck out three batters. He allowed a hit and an unearned run. Minter threw 21 pitches, 14 for strikes. Rome won the game 5-3.

Minter, a key left-hander in the Braves’ bullpen, is recovering from a left hip impingement.