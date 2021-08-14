Braves release reliever Shane Greene

After spending the offseason unsigned, Greene inked a one-year deal for just over $1 million to rejoin the Braves in May. But Greene, working behind the eight ball without a standard spring training, never found his form.

Greene had an 8.47 ERA across 19 appearances while surrendering five homers in 17 innings. It was a far cry from Greene’s 2020 season, when he had a 2.60 ERA across 28 appearances during the shortened season, and 2019 campaign, when he was an All-Star for the Tigers.