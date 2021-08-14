Braves release reliever Shane Greene

The Braves released right-hander Shane Greene on Saturday. Greene, 32, was designated for assignment earlier this week and cleared waivers.
After spending the offseason unsigned, Greene inked a one-year deal for just over $1 million to rejoin the Braves in May. But Greene, working behind the eight ball without a standard spring training, never found his form.
Greene had an 8.47 ERA across 19 appearances while surrendering five homers in 17 innings. It was a far cry from Greene’s 2020 season, when he had a 2.60 ERA across 28 appearances during the shortened season, and 2019 campaign, when he was an All-Star for the Tigers.
Manager Brian Snitker wished Greene well after the team designated him.
“Hopefully Greeney can catch on with somebody and throw,” Snitker said. “It’s just been unfortunate here that there hadn’t been any innings for him. I think for his career, this is a good option for him to go somewhere else and hopefully get enough innings to get himself back going.”