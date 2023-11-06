Braves reinstate players from 60-day injured list as 40-man roster is now full

On Monday, the Braves announced they reinstated these players from the 60-day injured list: left-hander Kolby Allard, right hander Nick Anderson, right-hander Yonny Chirinos, left-hander Dylan Lee, left-hander Tyler Matzek, right-hander Michael Soroka, right-hander Kyle Wright and right-hander Huascar Ynoa.

They outrighted right-hander Jackson Stephens to Triple-A Gwinnett. Stephens instead elected free agency.

The Braves also claimed lefty Angel Perdomo off waivers from the Pirates.

Atlanta’s 40-man roster is full.

Perdomo, who is out of options, has a 5.55 ERA over 48 2/3 career innings. In 2023, though, he posted a 3.72 ERA over 29 innings for the Pirates.