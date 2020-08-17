X

Braves reinstate Matt Adams

Atlanta Braves Matt Adams (18) celebrates with Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington after he hit one run home run during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a MLB baseball game at Truist Park on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Before their game against the Nationals on Monday night, the Braves announced they have reinstated infielder Matt Adams from the 10-day injured list. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 5 with a left hamstring strain.

Adams, who was released by the Mets on July 18, had his contract selected by the Braves five days later, after they signed him to a minor league contract July 20. Adams is hitting .212 this season, with two home runs and seven RBIs.

The team also optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site in Gwinnett after Sunday’s 4-0 win against the Marlins.

