Braves reinstate Matt Adams

Before their game against the Nationals on Monday night, the Braves announced they have reinstated infielder Matt Adams from the 10-day injured list. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 5 with a left hamstring strain.
Adams, who was released by the Mets on July 18, had his contract selected by the Braves five days later, after they signed him to a minor league contract July 20. Adams is hitting .212 this season, with two home runs and seven RBIs.
The team also optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site in Gwinnett after Sunday’s 4-0 win against the Marlins.
