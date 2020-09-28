Braves-Reds Game 1 time announced

Game 1 will be the first of eight playoff games scheduled for Wednesday, when the National League postseason begins. The American League starts a day earlier. The 16-team expanded postseason creates a March Madness-style schedule for the first few days.

Braves lefty Max Fried will face Reds righty Trevor Bauer in Game 1. Fried and Bauer have been among the NL Cy Young frontrunners throughout the season, and the latter is the betting favorite to win the award.