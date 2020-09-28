X

Braves-Reds Game 1 time announced

September 5, 2020 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning in a MLB baseball game at Truist Park on Saturday, September 5, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves and Reds will begin their best-of-three wild-card series Wednesday at 12 p.m., MLB announced Sunday night. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Game 1 will be the first of eight playoff games scheduled for Wednesday, when the National League postseason begins. The American League starts a day earlier. The 16-team expanded postseason creates a March Madness-style schedule for the first few days.

Braves lefty Max Fried will face Reds righty Trevor Bauer in Game 1. Fried and Bauer have been among the NL Cy Young frontrunners throughout the season, and the latter is the betting favorite to win the award.

Game 2 will be Thursday and Game 3, if necessary, will be Friday. MLB has not announced game times beyond Wednesday.

