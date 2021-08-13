Braves recall reliever Jacob Webb

Webb, 27, has a 4.74 ERA in 18 games for the Braves this season. He’s appeared in only two major-league games since May, pitching June 18 and July 7. The righty owns a 2.21 ERA across 20 games with Gwinnett, where he has a 28:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20-1/3 innings.

Muller was demoted after surrendering six earned runs on five hits during the Braves’ loss Thursday to the Reds. Still, Muller showed plenty of promise over his first eight career starts. The southpaw also recently rose into the top 100 of Baseball America’s prospect rankings.