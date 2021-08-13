ajc logo
Braves recall reliever Jacob Webb

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb loosens up his arm throwing in the field during spring training at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb loosens up his arm throwing in the field during spring training at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

WASHINGTON - The Braves recalled right-hander Jacob Webb from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the open roster spot created when the team optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Gwinnett following Thursday’s game.

Webb, 27, has a 4.74 ERA in 18 games for the Braves this season. He’s appeared in only two major-league games since May, pitching June 18 and July 7. The righty owns a 2.21 ERA across 20 games with Gwinnett, where he has a 28:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20-1/3 innings.

Muller was demoted after surrendering six earned runs on five hits during the Braves’ loss Thursday to the Reds. Still, Muller showed plenty of promise over his first eight career starts. The southpaw also recently rose into the top 100 of Baseball America’s prospect rankings.

The Braves (59-56) began a three-city trip Friday in Washington. They’ll face a trio of struggling clubs in the Nationals, Marlins and Orioles. It’s a prime opportunity for the Braves to continue building on their winning record.

