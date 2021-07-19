Braves recall Kyle Muller, who starts Monday

The Braves recalled lefty Kyle Muller to start Monday’s series opener against Yu Darvish and the Padres. Muller, 23, has a 3.45 ERA in four appearances (three starts) this season. He was optioned to Triple-A before the All-Star break because the team didn’t need a fifth starter during that stretch.
Muller will try to build on his surprising early success. He allowed one run across his first two starts (nine innings) before allowing three over 5-2/3 frames in his latest outing against the Marlins on July 3.
In other moves, the Braves optioned struggling reliever A.J. Minter to Triple-A following Sunday’s game. They also recalled lefty Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett to fill a spot in the bullpen. Additionally, the team placed outfielder Ender Inciarte on the COVID-19 injured list, but Inciarte has tested negative for the virus.