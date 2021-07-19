Braves recall Kyle Muller, who starts Monday

Muller will try to build on his surprising early success. He allowed one run across his first two starts (nine innings) before allowing three over 5-2/3 frames in his latest outing against the Marlins on July 3.

In other moves, the Braves optioned struggling reliever A.J. Minter to Triple-A following Sunday’s game. They also recalled lefty Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett to fill a spot in the bullpen. Additionally, the team placed outfielder Ender Inciarte on the COVID-19 injured list, but Inciarte has tested negative for the virus.