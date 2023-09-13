Braves recall Jared Shuster and option AJ Smith-Shawver

PHILADELPHIA — The Braves on Wednesday recalled left-hander Jared Shuster and optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Shuster last pitched for the Stripers on Sept. 8, when he allowed a run over six innings. He was scheduled to start for Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Instead, he conceivably will provide bullpen depth for the Braves in the series finale versus the Phillies, someone who’s able to provide length if necessary. And seems like a good candidate to start Friday’s game in Miami.

The Braves have shuffled through starters to fill the fifth spot in their rotation. Allan Winans pitched Sunday versus the Pirates, but this was a spot start.

Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright pitched Monday, which leaves them unavailable to start until at least Saturday.

Smith-Shawver hasn’t pitched since Sept. 3, when he went two-thirds of an inning for Gwinnett in his return from the injured list. He threw 31 pitches in that outing. He was part of the Braves’ bullpen during his latest stint in the majors, but he didn’t pitch in a game.