Braves recall Dylan Lee, designate Tyler Thornburg for assignment

Braves fans were introduced to Lee last season. The team signed the southpaw in April 2021, not long after the Marlins released him. He appeared in two games at the end of the regular season – making his MLB debut Oct. 1 – but it was the postseason when Lee became a known name.

Lee, 27, appeared in a National League Championship Series game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. As if that wasn’t a big enough stage, he twice pitched in the World Series, including starting Game 4. He rejoins the Braves as the third active lefty in the bullpen, along with Will Smith and A.J. Minter. Lee, capable of providing length, has a three-pitch mix that includes a curveball and change-up. The Braves are short a left-hander in Tyler Matzek, who’s on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.