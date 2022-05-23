Braves recall Dylan Lee, designate Tyler Thornburg for assignment

The Braves tweaked their bullpen ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Phillies, recalling left-hander Dylan Lee and designating right-hander Tyler Thornburg for assignment.
Braves fans were introduced to Lee last season. The team signed the southpaw in April 2021, not long after the Marlins released him. He appeared in two games at the end of the regular season – making his MLB debut Oct. 1 – but it was the postseason when Lee became a known name.
Lee, 27, appeared in a National League Championship Series game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. As if that wasn’t a big enough stage, he twice pitched in the World Series, including starting Game 4. He rejoins the Braves as the third active lefty in the bullpen, along with Will Smith and A.J. Minter. Lee, capable of providing length, has a three-pitch mix that includes a curveball and change-up. The Braves are short a left-hander in Tyler Matzek, who’s on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
The Braves signed Thornburg, 33, to a one-year deal in mid-March. Thornburg was a true flier, having pitched less than 50 innings across the past five seasons, including none in 2021. He’d had past success, though, highlighted by a 2016 campaign in which he had a 2.15 ERA with a 90:25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67 games for the Brewers.
Thornburg, who attended Riverwood High School, didn’t rediscover that form with the Braves. He surrendered six runs (four earned) in 9-1/3 innings. Three of those runs came in a May 10 appearance against Boston. He walked four hitters over his past two appearances (two innings) while logging two strikeouts.
The Braves begin a four-game series against the Phillies on Monday at Truist Park. Both teams are 19-22, eight games behind the Mets in the NL East.
