Braves recall Bryse Wilson from alternate camp

Wilson, 22, has appeared in nine games (five starts) over the past two seasons. He has a 7.00 ERA with 22 walks against 16 strikeouts in the small sample of 27 innings. The right-hander is fastball-heavy, trying to develop his change-up and slider to take another leap in his development.

The Braves haven’t announced their rotation plans, but it’s possible Wilson will be making his first start in the coming days. The Braves pushed Kyle Wright to Friday, leaving a vacancy for Wednesday’s start against the Yankees, and the team also will need to fill Newcomb’s position in four days.