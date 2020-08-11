Braves recall Bryse Wilson from alternate camp

Bryse Wilson could take the next turn on the Braves’ pitching carousel.
After optioning Sean Newcomb to the alternate training site, as manager Brian Snitker announced Monday night, the Braves recalled Wilson, who’s getting his first taste of the majors this season.
Wilson, 22, has appeared in nine games (five starts) over the past two seasons. He has a 7.00 ERA with 22 walks against 16 strikeouts in the small sample of 27 innings. The right-hander is fastball-heavy, trying to develop his change-up and slider to take another leap in his development.
The Braves haven’t announced their rotation plans, but it’s possible Wilson will be making his first start in the coming days. The Braves pushed Kyle Wright to Friday, leaving a vacancy for Wednesday’s start against the Yankees, and the team also will need to fill Newcomb’s position in four days.
Snitker said Monday night that Wednesday’s starter will be determined by how they get there. In other words, who’s needed out of the bullpen Tuesday. Wilson could cover multiple innings in that capacity as well.
Max Fried, Touki Toussaint and Wright currently comprise the rotation. The Braves had a successful “bullpen game” Sunday, and seem likely use that strategy again in the near future.