Braves reactivate catchers d’Arnaud, Flowers

Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers missed the first five games after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading into the regular season. Neither player tested negative, but they were placed on the COVID-designated injured list and stayed back in Atlanta while the Braves completed their first road trip.

Youngsters Alex Jackson and William Contreras handled catching duties across the first five games. Contreras and Jackson, along with reliever Chad Sobotka, were optioned to the alternate training site in Gwinnett to open space for d’Arnaud, Flowers and newcomer Scott Schebler.