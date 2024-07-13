Braves prospect Drake Baldwin continues ascension with homer at Futures Game

“The season’s been going good, especially with me making the jump to Triple-A and having some success at the beginning,” Baldwin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the Futures Game. “Obviously, it’s baseball so there are ups and downs. But working your way through those and keep pursuing. I feel like I’ve been improving at catching and hitting, just developing how they want me to. It’s been a fun season so far.”

Defensively, Baldwin says he’s benefited greatly from his time working with Braves catching coach Sal Fasano and veterans Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud in spring training. He’s improved in throwing out baserunners over two years (he’s nabbed 18 runners while allowing 53 stolen bases in 46 games; he allowed 92 steals and caught 28 runners in 74 games last season).

Baldwin wants to continue building arm strength (the scouting report describes his arm around average). He feels he’s made strides in the game-managing department, but that’s a continued focus as well.

“I think I’ve grown hugely as a catcher,” he said. “The coaches, from Sal Fasano to all the catching coaches at the lower levels as well, are incredible. They all have the same ideas, general constructs and have different ways of saying it. A lot of them have just clicked with me and that’s made me improve a ton.

“Sal says, ‘iron sharpens iron.’ So he wants Travis and Sean to help me as much as they can, and they were incredible in spring training. Just giving me little tips here and there, telling me what they feel, pitch calling. In Triple-A right now, I’ve talked with (veteran) Sandy Leon about pitch calling. I’ve learned so much. It’s stuff that you don’t know unless you can talk to people like that.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

But what makes Baldwin an increasingly exciting prospect is largely his offense. He’d displayed growing power at Missouri State that helped him get drafted No. 96 overall in 2022. In 2023, he had an .844 OPS across three minor-league levels, hitting 16 homers and 26 doubles in 109 games.

Baldwin’s exit velocities stand out. He has 10 home runs in 76 games, and they’re rarely cheapies. In Triple-A, four of his five homers have had 103 mph exit velocities or greater. Two have surpassed 109 mph. He’s mashing the ball and consistently making contact on pitches in the zone (12.1% whiff rate with Gwinnett).

“I want to say it’s always been in there,” Baldwin said of his hard-hitting prowess. “Just gaining a little bit of confidence once you start seeing some of the balls land and leave the park. Just trusting my swing and trusting what I’m doing.”

Baldwin displayed that power Saturday as the designated hitter, smacking a ball 411 feet with a 107.3-mph exit velocity off Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez. An example of the ferocity with which he’s hit all season.

Baldwin and infielder Nacho Alvarez are unquestionably the top position-player prospects in the Braves’ farm. Baldwin currently ranks as their No. 7 prospect, per Baseball America, but he’s exhibited the development that could eventually land him on a top-100 list.

The Braves have a good reputation for nurturing young players, but that hasn’t really included catchers. William Contreras didn’t truly blossom until he was traded to Milwaukee. Shea Langeliers was promising but wound up traded to Oakland in the Matt Olson deal. During their run of six consecutive division titles, the Braves have relied on experienced backstops.

“I’ve never been part of another organization, so I don’t know a ton about what else is out there, but the Braves – I can’t think of many (franchises) that would be better,” Baldwin said. “Just the camaraderie from the top down, the big-league guys being willing to talk with the minor-league guys and help us out, then obviously they want us to get to the big-league level and they aren’t afraid to promote guys.

“I notice that with myself a little bit. Even getting to Triple-A faster than I was expecting. It gives you a level of confidence that you’re a call away. So you’re always working trying to be ready for that call.”

It’d be understandable to consider Baldwin expendable. The Braves have Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud in the majors (with Chadwick Tromp as capable veteran help). Even with d’Arnaud in his career’s twilight, it could be argued Baldwin is their most valuable trade chip as they pursue another championship.

But the Braves place great importance on having multiple reliable catchers, dating back to the team’s 2018 National League East title with the Tyler Flowers-Kurt Suzuki combo. The Braves acquired Murphy when many opined it wasn’t necessary, then extended him. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has made myriad important additions, but he might consider none more valuable than d’Arnaud.

Baldwin certainly provides immense future value, whether that’s with the Braves or as an asset. There isn’t a clear pathway to the majors for Baldwin right now, but he isn’t concerned about that. He knows one way or another, a door will open.

“Especially with how early in my career it is, I try not to think about that,” Baldwin said. “I know Sal said (there was one year) they used seven, eight different catchers in the big leagues. I know catcher is a tough position. I wish the best for them. I don’t want anything to happen, but obviously in baseball, stuff happens. So it’s about being ready to hear that call.

“Sal also says there is enough room in the big leagues for all of us, and that’s the goal. His goal is to make the best possible catchers he can make, and if it’s with the Braves or it’s with a different team, he just wants to see us succeed.”

Baldwin is doing just that, thus far proving one of the Braves’ better development stories in recent years. His Futures Game performance helped introduce him to other organizations and fans who’ve yet to discover what the Braves have.

“Knowing that I was the one that they chose from the organization, that’s pretty special,” Baldwin said. “You start to see where the hard work is going and it’s starting to pay off. Obviously, the goal is to win the World Series with the Braves. But these are the steps up to it and it’s super cool to be chosen for this.”