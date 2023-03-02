X
Dark Mode Toggle

Braves prospect Blake Burkhalter to undergo Tommy John surgery

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — One of the Braves’ promising prospects will be sidelined for the entire season.

Right-hander Blake Burkhalter will undergo Tommy John surgery. Manager Brian Snitker addressed the injury update after the news was confirmed by several people familiar with the situation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The news was reported first by Auburn Daily, which covers Burkhalter’s alma mater.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

“I hate it for him,” Snitker said Thursday at Clover Park before an exhibition game against the Mets. “He was doing so well. I was excited to watch him go. It’s just probably something that was inevitable. He’s going to have a year-later start. He’ll come back stronger than ever, but I like everything about that young man and what I saw, and the makeup and the stuff and everything, and I hate it for him, coming into his first spring.

“That’s tough, but I’m pretty confident that he’s a tough kid. He’ll get through it, and he’ll come back and feel good and be fine.”

Tommy John surgery is used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in a pitcher’s elbow. The recovery time is usually 12 to 18 months because a lengthy rehab process follows the procedure.

Burkhalter, the Braves’ No. 22 prospect on MLB Pipeline, tossed a scoreless inning Sunday in Tampa during his first exhibition game. He struck out two batters and walked one. His fastball reached 97.7 mph on the stadium radar gun.

ExploreAJC Braves Report podcast: Rotation update and a chat with Kyle Wright

As pitchers have begun to throw harder and feature better stuff than ever, Tommy John surgery is becoming more common.

“Guys that throw hard and everything, it’s almost a matter of time in a lot of circumstances because they do throw so hard all the time,” Snitker said. “Eventually, (the elbow) goes – it happens to most of them. And it’s never a good time. But I’m glad he’s getting it cleaned up and taken care of now instead of waiting because I know you can wait and get injections or whatever, and they end up breaking, anyway.”

Last year, the Braves drafted Burkhalter with the No. 76 overall pick – the compensation pick they received after losing Freddie Freeman. He reached Low-A and was excited for the coming season.

“Just a bunch of experience and (a sense of) kind of how the game’s played in professional baseball as opposed to college baseball and stuff like that,” Burkhalter said when asked in a recent interview what he hopes to gain from this year. “I can hone in on all my skills.”

Burkhalter was a reliever in college, but the Braves view him as a starter. He throws a cutter, a four-seam fastball, a change-up and a slider. The cutter is his best offering. He picked up the slider a few weeks ago.

The surgery will keep him out of baseball for this season, but he could still feature tons of potential upon his return.

“A year from now, he’ll probably be starting his ascent,” Snitker said.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
21h ago

Credit: AP

In federal case, Ron Bell pleads guilty to extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
19h ago

Credit: AP

In federal case, Ron Bell pleads guilty to extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
19h ago

Credit: Doug Roberson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United still waiting on Giorgos Giakoumakis’ visa
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Rotation update and a chat with Kyle Wright
9h ago
Braves’ Tyler Matzek healing from bulging disk in back during Tommy John rehab
Braves prospect update: Blake Burkhalter on Tim Hudson’s impact, a new pitch and more
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
7h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
countdown background
35
D
4
H
10
M
32
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top