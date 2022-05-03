Braves plan 1974 throwback jerseys, various events for ‘Hank Aaron Week’

At Saturday’s game, the Braves plan to spotlight the “Henry Louis Aaron Fund,” formed by the team to further his work to expand minority participation on and off the field in baseball and in other areas. The fund’s initial grant recipients will be recognized.

In the days leading up to the weekend series, the Braves have a series of events planned in honor of their beloved franchise icon, who died on Jan. 22, 2021.

Events start with an appreciation lunch Tuesday for teachers and staff at South Atlanta High School, which the Braves support as this year’s “Hank Aaron All-Star Atlanta Public School.”

On Wednesday at Truist Park, the Braves and The Players Alliance will host the HBCU Solutions Summit on needs and issues faced by baseball programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Braves said participants at the private event will include HBCU coaches and athletic directors, MLB and MLB Players Association executives and several Players Alliance board members.

On Thursday, the Braves’ front-office staff will participate in a community-service project at Browns Mill Urban Food Forest to “build on Aaron’s legacy of support for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Atlanta’s diverse communities,” the team said.

The Braves said the 1974 throwback jerseys worn during the Friday-Saturday games will be available for bidding through May 31 at braves.com/charityauctions, with proceeds going to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund.