Braves plan 1974 throwback jerseys, various events for ‘Hank Aaron Week’

The Braves will cap a weeklong series of events honoring the life and legacy of Hank Aaron by wearing 1974 throwback jerseys for the Friday and Saturday games against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.
That’s the popular and iconic jersey worn when Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home-run record.
“Hank Aaron Week,” which the Braves celebrate annually, coincides with the only visit to Truist Park this season by the team representing the city where Aaron began and ended his major-league career. He began his career with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954-65 and ended it with the Brewers in 1975-76.
He played for the Braves in Atlanta from 1966 through 1974, breaking Ruth’s career home-run record on April 8, 1974, and was a leader in the organization and the city for more than four decades after retirement as a player.
The Braves plan to celebrate Aaron’s legacy with a pregame ceremony and in-game content Friday night when the team starts an eight-game homestand. Current Braves players will share what Aaron means to them. The first 15,000 fans through the gates Friday will receive an Aaron “Barrier Breakers” figurine.
At Saturday’s game, the Braves plan to spotlight the “Henry Louis Aaron Fund,” formed by the team to further his work to expand minority participation on and off the field in baseball and in other areas. The fund’s initial grant recipients will be recognized.
In the days leading up to the weekend series, the Braves have a series of events planned in honor of their beloved franchise icon, who died on Jan. 22, 2021.
Events start with an appreciation lunch Tuesday for teachers and staff at South Atlanta High School, which the Braves support as this year’s “Hank Aaron All-Star Atlanta Public School.”
On Wednesday at Truist Park, the Braves and The Players Alliance will host the HBCU Solutions Summit on needs and issues faced by baseball programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Braves said participants at the private event will include HBCU coaches and athletic directors, MLB and MLB Players Association executives and several Players Alliance board members.
On Thursday, the Braves’ front-office staff will participate in a community-service project at Browns Mill Urban Food Forest to “build on Aaron’s legacy of support for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Atlanta’s diverse communities,” the team said.
The Braves said the 1974 throwback jerseys worn during the Friday-Saturday games will be available for bidding through May 31 at braves.com/charityauctions, with proceeds going to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund.
About the Author