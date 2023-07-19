Braves place Sam Hilliard on 10-day IL, bring up RHP Seth Elledge

On Wednesday, the Braves placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day IL with a right heel contusion. In his place, they called up right handed reliever Seth Elledge from Triple-A Gwinnett. In the same move, they released left handed pitcher Danny Young.

Hilliard, 29, was hurt running out a groundout in the second inning Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks. The 6-foot-5 outfielder was replaced by Kevin Pillar in the top of the third.

“(He) probably hit the bag wrong,” manager Brian Snitker said postgame. “And that’s a big man, when you do that, there’s gonna be a lot of torque that’s going to end up on his heel.”

Hilliard was in the starting lineup while usual left fielder Eddie Rosario deals with hamstring tightness. Rosario is considered day to day, but has not played since Friday. Pillar likely will move into the starting lineup if Rosario cannot play, with Forrest Wall as a backup option. Utility man Charlie Culberson also can play in the outfield if needed.

For Elledge, Atlanta will be another stop in a season full of them. He was on the Braves’ 40-man roster over the offseason, but was optioned to Gwinnett to start the season. Elledge, 27, was designated for assignment in April and spent a month playing for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse before he was designated for assignment again. He was claimed by the Tigers and spent a month playing for the Tigers’ Triple-A team in Toledo. He was designated for assignment again June 23, and signed a minor league contract with the Braves on June 27.

Elledge has been solid in his second stint with Gwinnett. In five appearances, he’s pitched 6-2/3 innings and allowed only two runs. He’s struck out five and walked one. Over the season he has a 4.84 ERA, largely driven by an 8.49 ERA in his month as a Syracuse Met.

He will give the Braves another option out of the bullpen after consecutive short starts by Kolby Allard and Bryce Elder. Elledge has made 23 major league appearances out of the bullpen, all for the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021.

Young, 28, had a 1.08 ERA in eight appearances with the Braves before he was optioned to Gwinnett on May 16. He was on the 7-day IL, but was moved Tuesday to the full-season IL with an unspecified injury. He was released to make room for Elledge on the 40-man roster.