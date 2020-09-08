Braves place Max Fried on injured list

“During his last start he complained of some low-back tightness and pain,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “He’d been getting treatment. We’d been waiting to see how he’s going to respond. At one point, there was talk thought that we could move him back a day or two to give it a little more time to respond. The more we talked about it as an organization, we decided the best thing was to put him on the IL, backdate it. With no off days, playing short and so on, this was the smartest thing to do in our minds.

“He’ll be eligible to be back on the 16th. It doesn’t mean for sure that he’ll make that start, but his concern was he’d miss too much time because he doesn’t think he’s that far off. Right now, we could plug him into that start the last game against the Orioles. If not, we’d expect it to be no later than Friday the 18th against the Mets on the road.”