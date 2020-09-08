Braves place Max Fried on injured list

The Braves’ original rotation is down to zero.
Left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. The move was backdated to Sept. 6. The ace experienced a sharp drop in velocity in his past start.
The Braves are hopeful Fried will return next week in the Sept. 16-18 range. They will be on their final road trip of the season.
“During his last start he complained of some low-back tightness and pain,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “He’d been getting treatment. We’d been waiting to see how he’s going to respond. At one point, there was talk thought that we could move him back a day or two to give it a little more time to respond. The more we talked about it as an organization, we decided the best thing was to put him on the IL, backdate it. With no off days, playing short and so on, this was the smartest thing to do in our minds.
“He’ll be eligible to be back on the 16th. It doesn’t mean for sure that he’ll make that start, but his concern was he’d miss too much time because he doesn’t think he’s that far off. Right now, we could plug him into that start the last game against the Orioles. If not, we’d expect it to be no later than Friday the 18th against the Mets on the road.”
Fried was carrying the load for a decimated rotation, posting a 1.98 ERA across nine starts (50 innings). Fried was leading a patched-together staff that lost Mike Soroka to injury, and Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb underperformed to the extent that they were jettisoned. Veterans Felix Hernandez (decided against playing) and Cole Hamels (injury) haven’t pitched this season, though the latter is expected to debut later this month.
Right-hander Kyle Wright was recalled to take Fried’s spot. Wright will start Tuesday. The team also reinstated right-handed reliever Jacob Webb from the 45-day IL and designated utilityman Charlie Culberson for assignment.