Braves place Ian Anderson on IL, reinstate Touki Toussaint

Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz (front left) talks with starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz (front left) talks with starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves placed right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson the 10-day injured list Friday and reinstated righty Touki Toussaint and added him to the active roster.

Anderson goes on the IL retroactive to Tuesday because of inflammation in his right shoulder, the team announced. He started Sunday against the Marlins and lasted only 2-1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks. That was the most hits and walks combined that he’s allowed in a game this season.

Anderson said after Sunday’s game that his shoulder “was getting a little tight.”

Toussaint had been on the 60-day IL since March 26. He returned to action June 15 with a rehab assignment at high Single-A Rome. He soon continued his rehab at Double-A Mississippi and at Triple-A Gwinnett.

During his rehab, Toussaint was 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in six starts (four at Gwinnett). He pitched 23-1/3 innings, giving up 12 hits and walking 14, to go with 31 strikeouts. Opponents hit .154 against him.

