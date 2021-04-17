Braves’ Ozzie Albies considered day to day

Albies exited the game after he was hit, walking off on his own power. Ehire Adrianza started at second base Saturday. The Braves will see how Albies feels in the next day, but it’s encouraging that he didn’t require immediate placement on the injured list.

“He’s pretty sore today,” manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “He’s going to be day-to-day. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around. We’ll see. They’ll treat him up all day today and see where he’s at tomorrow and go day-to-day with him.”