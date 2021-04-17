Braves’ Ozzie Albies considered day to day

ajc logo
Braves' Ozzie Albies follows through on a home run during the first inning Tuesday, April 13, 2021, against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)
Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is day-to-day after getting hit in the calf by a pitch in the ninth inning of Friday’s 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Albies exited the game after he was hit, walking off on his own power. Ehire Adrianza started at second base Saturday. The Braves will see how Albies feels in the next day, but it’s encouraging that he didn’t require immediate placement on the injured list.

“He’s pretty sore today,” manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “He’s going to be day-to-day. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around. We’ll see. They’ll treat him up all day today and see where he’s at tomorrow and go day-to-day with him.”

Albies, 24, is hitting .157/.262/.353 with two homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in 14 games this season.

