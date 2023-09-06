Braves pitchers Michael Soroka and Collin McHugh placed on injured list

The Braves on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation. During Tuesday’s start, Soroka felt numbness in his fingers.

The Braves also placed pitcher Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

To take those roster spots, the Braves recalled righties Darius Vines and Ben Heller. Vines, who is stretched out, can give them length if necessary.

This season, Soroka has a 6.40 ERA in seven games (six starts). He allowed five runs over three innings as the Braves lost to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

McHugh has a 4.30 ERA over 58-2/3 innings this season. He hasn’t been as effective as he was last season.