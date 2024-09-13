Braves’ Ozzie Albies says he expects to play this season, might return in next week

He said he would be willing to bat only from the right side upon returning, and wait for the left-handed swing to feel better.

So does this mean he could return within the next week?

“Probably, yeah,” Albies said. “Hopefully.”

Explore Read more about the Braves here

Before returning, Albies said he would only need one rehab game – or one day of facing live pitching. He’s fine doing either, but he hasn’t played since July 21 so he wants to at least get some at-bats before joining the Braves’ lineup.

Before Albies spoke, Braves manager Brian Snitker said the Braves and Albies hadn’t discussed the second baseman only batting from the right side so that he could return sooner. Albies echoed that same thing.

But Albies said he plans to return and hit from the right side only. He’s had trouble with his left-handed swing throughout the entire process.

“When I first started swinging, the right side was fine all the way. On the left side, it wasn’t good and it’s still not where it needs to be. So, that’s where I am today.”

And the left-handed swing still makes him feel sore?

“Yeah, sore,” he said. “At the point of contact, it feels like I wanna back off. And that’s not how I play. I won’t risk it if the bone is not all the way 100 percent on that side.”

Albies has worked with the trainers daily as he recovers from the fractured wrist. “The wrist was broken, so you can feel all kinds of stuff,” he said. But it appears he’s somewhat close to a return.

Over his career, Albies has been better, and has had more power, from the right side. But you must remember this: When he hits from the right side, he’s facing a lefty. He would be hitting against righties and lefties upon coming back.

As a right-handed hitter, Albies has 15 career plate appearances against righties. He has five hits – three of them home runs. He’s done it when he feels he’ll see a righty’s pitches better from the right side. He hit from the right side against righty Zack Greinke in the 2021 World Series because Greinke featured an eephus pitch.

Whit Merrifield on Friday returned to the Braves lineup after missing five games due to a left foot fracture. He started at second base and hit ninth. He’s performed admirably for Atlanta, but Albies will be a welcomed addition – if he can hit well enough from that right side. And perhaps the left-handed swing will come along quickly.

“I want to be back,” Albies said. “Everybody on the team is asking me when I’m gonna be back. I wanna make sure I can just check the boxes that need to be checked to be 100 percent ready to play.”