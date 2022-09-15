Braves’ Ozzie Albies legs out triple in Gwinnett Stripers’ win

Albies, playing in Triple-A as he recovers from a foot injury, played a full game at second base for the second straight night. He had five hits, including a walk-off home run, on Tuesday night.

Albies is hitting .333 in seven rehab games. He last played for the Braves on June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team has pinpointed a return to the majors for some time in September.