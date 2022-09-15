ajc logo
Braves’ Ozzie Albies legs out triple in Gwinnett Stripers’ win

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies reacts after hitting a two-RBI double during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Friday, May 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves’ Ozzie Albies had a two-run triple as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Durham Bulls 7-2 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Albies, playing in Triple-A as he recovers from a foot injury, played a full game at second base for the second straight night. He had five hits, including a walk-off home run, on Tuesday night.

Albies is hitting .333 in seven rehab games. He last played for the Braves on June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team has pinpointed a return to the majors for some time in September.

Rylan Bannon had three hits as the Stripers (65-70) won their fourth game in a row. Bannon scored two runs and had an RBI and two stolen bases.

