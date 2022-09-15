ajc logo
Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season

Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO – Ian Anderson suffered another setback in a rough year.

Anderson recently suffered an oblique strain. It is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

“Ian’s young,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s got a really good career ahead of him.”

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Anderson had been pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett after posting a 5.00 ERA over 22 starts for the Braves. They sent him down and, with Gwinnett, Anderson allowed 13 runs on 25 hits over four starts and 21 2/3 innings.

The timing might mean that Anderson’s season is over. Gwinnett’s final game is Sept. 28. Anderson theoretically could pitch for the Braves in the postseason because he’s eligible to do so, but that seems very unlikely.

It has been a frustrating year for Anderson.

Out of spring training, Anderson seemed like he might become one of the Braves’ top starters. His postseason success impressed everyone and suggested he might take the next step.

It has not turned out that way. But he is still 24 years old. A former first-round pick, Anderson has tons of talent and potential.

This season, however, did not go as he had hoped.

