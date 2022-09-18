Braves’ Ozzie Albies fractures right pinkie

In 247 at-bats this season, Albies is batting .247 with a .703 OPS. He was 1-for-1 with two runs scored before Grissom replaced him. On Friday, Albies went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his return.

Albies has had brutal luck this season. In June, he fractured his foot during an at-bat. And before that, he had not been experiencing an offensive season that is up to his standards. All along, the Braves expected him to be back sometime toward the end of the season. It seemed he would have an opportunity to join the team’s push for another World Series title.

Albies made it back in time, as the team Friday returned him from his rehab assignment.

On Saturday night, 13 innings into his return from a fractured foot, Albies fractured his right pinkie.