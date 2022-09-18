Braves’ Ozzie Albies fractures right pinkie

Ozzie Albies had to sit and watch for about three months as he recovered, then rehabbed, from a fractured foot. He finally returned Friday, providing a boost to his club with his presence in the lineup.
He was back for a little over 24 hours when he suffered another unfortunate and cruel blow.
On Saturday, Albies fractured his right pinkie, the Braves announced. The injury appeared to occur on a slide into second base in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Albies tagged up on a flyout to right field and ran to take second base. After he executed the headfirst slide, with both hands stretched out toward the bag, he appeared a bit shaken up. The broadcast caught Albies checking his fingers.
Vaughn Grissom replaced Albies for the top of the fifth inning. Grissom will play second base for the foreseeable future. It is unclear how long Albies will be out, but because he suffered the injury in the middle of September, his season could be in jeopardy.
In 247 at-bats this season, Albies is batting .247 with a .703 OPS. He was 1-for-1 with two runs scored before Grissom replaced him. On Friday, Albies went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his return.
Albies has had brutal luck this season. In June, he fractured his foot during an at-bat. And before that, he had not been experiencing an offensive season that is up to his standards. All along, the Braves expected him to be back sometime toward the end of the season. It seemed he would have an opportunity to join the team’s push for another World Series title.
Albies made it back in time, as the team Friday returned him from his rehab assignment.
On Saturday night, 13 innings into his return from a fractured foot, Albies fractured his right pinkie.
