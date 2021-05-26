Braves’ Ozuna will be sidelined for six weeks

Ozuna exited Tuesday night’s game at Boston after injuring the fingers sliding into third base. The injury occurred in the third inning as Ozuna, who had reached base on an RBI double, was diving toward third base, attempting to advance on Ozzie Albies’ fielder’s choice ground out. The ring finger appeared to bend awkwardly as Ozuna’s left hand caught on Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers’ foot.

Ozuna is hitting .213 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs through 48 games this season. Last year, he led the National League in home runs (18) and RBIs (56) while hitting .338 in the shortened 60-game season.

For Wednesday night’s game at Boston, the Braves will start Guillermo Heredia in left field, with Ender Inciarte playing center field. Albies moves up to Ozuna’s No. 3 spot in the batting order, with Austin Riley hitting fourth.

