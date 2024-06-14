Atlanta Braves

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II leaves game due to left hamstring tightness

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II runs towards home to score on a double by Ozzie Albies during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II runs towards home to score on a double by Ozzie Albies during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

The Braves are dealing with another injury: Outfielder Michael Harris II left Friday’s game against Tampa Bay with left hamstring tightness.

Harris, who singled to open the bottom of the first at Truist Park, pulled up as he approached third base. He quickly exited the game, replaced by J.P. Martinez.

The Braves are already shorthanded in the outfield, down reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña due to a torn ACL. The team has played former platoon partners Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall as every-day outfielders since Acuña’s injury. Harris has been leading off for the Braves against right-handers.

Certainly, losing Harris for any amount of time would be a major blow to a club that’s desperately trying to find its rhythm offensively. The Braves were already expected to pursue outfield help before the trade deadline.

More to come …

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Apple’s new AI technology is a step forward, Emory professor says

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

DeKalb SWAT trains regularly on bus takedowns. Then it actually happened.
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

ATLANTA WATER WOES
Army Corps of Engineers to conduct $1M study of Atlanta’s water lines

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Korea’s business relationship with Georgia ‘matured.’ Then it evolved
The Latest

Watch: Setting up Rays-Braves series and asking where are the home runs
Listen: Braves salvage series with win over Orioles
How Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves honors his late father every day
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.