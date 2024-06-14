Braves outfielder Michael Harris II leaves game due to left hamstring tightness

The Braves are dealing with another injury: Outfielder Michael Harris II left Friday’s game against Tampa Bay with left hamstring tightness.

Harris, who singled to open the bottom of the first at Truist Park, pulled up as he approached third base. He quickly exited the game, replaced by J.P. Martinez.

The Braves are already shorthanded in the outfield, down reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña due to a torn ACL. The team has played former platoon partners Jarred Kelenic and Adam Duvall as every-day outfielders since Acuña’s injury. Harris has been leading off for the Braves against right-handers.