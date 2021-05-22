Braves option RHP Jacob Webb to Triple-A Gwinnett

“In the situation he’s been in the last few weeks (in the majors), he hasn’t had much of a chance to do that. And he has a pretty good one. So I think it’ll be a good opportunity for him to go down, throw some multiple innings so he can throw all his pitches.”

Braves relief pitcher Jacob Webb reacts after hitting New York Mets' Kevin Pillar with a pitch in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Webb has struggled this season and has a 5.63 ERA in 16 appearances, but he showed plenty of promise when healthy in the previous two seasons. Webb had a 1.39 ERA in 36 games during his first season, which was prematurely ended by injury. He didn’t allow a run in eight games in 2020.

“Another big reason he’s the one (optioned), these guys with options are invaluable right now,” Snitker said. “I tell them all the time, until you’re out of options, you really don’t have any control of anything. That’s just part of the game.”