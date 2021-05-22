ajc logo
Braves option RHP Jacob Webb to Triple-A Gwinnett

052021 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz and catcher Willaim Contreras confer with pitcher Jacob Webb during the 10th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves optioned reliever Jacob Webb to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a spot for Bryse Wilson, who was Saturday’s scheduled starter against the Pirates.

It’s been a difficult stretch lately for Webb. The 27-year-old righty has allowed the opposition to score in each of his past three outings. Earlier in the week, he hit Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar in the face with a pitch, causing multiple nasal fractures. The incident naturally shook Webb, who said he never had been involved in a comparable on-field accident.

Braves reliever Jacob Webb relates what teammates and coaches have told him after pitch that his Mets' Kevin Pillar.

Webb pitched Thursday and Friday against the Pirates. He pitched the 10th inning Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) in a 6-4 loss. He handled the ninth inning of Friday’s 20-1 blowout win, surrendering two hits and one unearned run.

“It’s going to be good for Jacob to go down and pitch a little bit,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re going to need him. We’re going to need to get him some regular work. He wants to work on his curveball. He threw some good curveballs (Friday) night. I think it needs to work into the equation.

“In the situation he’s been in the last few weeks (in the majors), he hasn’t had much of a chance to do that. And he has a pretty good one. So I think it’ll be a good opportunity for him to go down, throw some multiple innings so he can throw all his pitches.”

Braves relief pitcher Jacob Webb reacts after hitting New York Mets' Kevin Pillar with a pitch in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)
Braves relief pitcher Jacob Webb reacts after hitting New York Mets' Kevin Pillar with a pitch in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Webb has struggled this season and has a 5.63 ERA in 16 appearances, but he showed plenty of promise when healthy in the previous two seasons. Webb had a 1.39 ERA in 36 games during his first season, which was prematurely ended by injury. He didn’t allow a run in eight games in 2020.

“Another big reason he’s the one (optioned), these guys with options are invaluable right now,” Snitker said. “I tell them all the time, until you’re out of options, you really don’t have any control of anything. That’s just part of the game.”

