Braves option Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett

The team optioned right-handers Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. In a surprise, the fifth-starter competition is down to Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, two players who haven’t made their MLB debuts.

This was less about Anderson and Elder, both of whom have had unspectacular springs, and more about Shuster’s and Dodd’s brilliance. Both have far surpassed the team’s expectations and now are rewarded with the chance to make the initial roster.