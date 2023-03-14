Braves option Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Braves’ fifth-starter competition underwent a significant development Tuesday. It’s down to two surprise candidates.
The team optioned right-handers Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. In a surprise, the fifth-starter competition is down to Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, two players who haven’t made their MLB debuts.
This was less about Anderson and Elder, both of whom have had unspectacular springs, and more about Shuster’s and Dodd’s brilliance. Both have far surpassed the team’s expectations and now are rewarded with the chance to make the initial roster.
Both pitchers likely have two more appearances before the team sets its opening-day roster, and those outings will determine who begins the season in a major-league rotation. The other four spots in the Braves’ rotation are set with Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright. While Wright hasn’t pitched in an exhibition game yet, the team has been encouraged and expects him to be ready for the season.
Anderson and Elder could be recalled before opening day, but that would probably happen only if circumstances dictate it (injuries, for instance). The Braves also optioned both players knowing the team would need innings for Wright and potentially Michael Soroka during spring training’s final weeks.
The Braves open the regular season March 30 at the Nationals.
More to come …
