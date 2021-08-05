Braves open homestand against new-look Nationals

Even before the Nationals’ sell-off, the Braves had fared well against them this season, winning seven of 10 meetings. Washington is the only NL East team against which the Braves have a winning record; they’re 8-8 against the Mets, 7-9 against the Phillies and 6-7 against the Marlins.

Braves rookie left-hander Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.43 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night against Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.01). On Saturday night, Braves right-hander Charlie Morton is slated to pitch against Nationals rookie right-hander Josiah Gray, one of four prospects acquired from the Dodgers in the Scherzer/Turner trade; in his Nationals debut Monday, Gray allowed one run in five innings against the Phillies. And Sunday afternoon, Braves left-hander Max Fried (8-7, 4.05) will oppose Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-10, 5.74).

Braves fans also may do a bit of scoreboard-watching over the weekend: The Mets and Phillies will meet in a three-game series at Philadelphia.

After the series against Washington, the Braves’ homestand will continue with a three-game series starting Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the second-place team in the NL Central.

Braves notes

-- Outfielder Eddie Rosario, on the injured list with an abdominal strain since before the Braves acquired him from Cleveland last week, has taken batting practice in St. Louis this week and is expected to start a minor-league rehab assignment soon. Trainers “want to make sure he does all his hitting and then comes in the next day and is not real sore,” Snitker said. “It’s going to be a day-to-day thing.”

-- After starting an outfield (left to right) of Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia and Jorge Soler against the Cardinals on Wednesday, the Braves started Duvall, Joc Pederson and Soler on Thursday. “The overall depth, I think we did a really good job in addressing that at the (trade) deadline,” Snitker said. “There’s some good choices. And then, when they’re not playing, it’s nice to have those guys off the bench, too.”

-- The Braves lead the major leagues in home attendance (1,542,226) and average attendance per home date (29,099). After starting the season with reduced capacity at Truist Park, the Braves became the second MLB team to reopen to full crowds in early May.

-- Wednesday’s victory marked the first time this season the Braves won a game that was tied at the end of seven innings. They were 0-11 in such games previously.

-- Shortstop Dansby Swanson is hitting .333/.381/.629 over his past 26 games (through Wednesday).