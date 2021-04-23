Braves open 7-game homestand beginning with D-Backs

Arizona is 9-10, fourth place in the competitive National League West. Recently, the Diamondbacks split a four-game series against the Nationals and just swept the Reds in Cincinnati. Arizona has won four games in a row and is 5-2 on its current 10-game road trip.

The Braves, coming off a 3-2 road trip, are 8-10 on the season. The mediocre start shouldn’t be considered too disappointing considering the context. The Braves are 8-6 since their 0-4 start, and they’ve stayed afloat despite getting struck with the injury bug. Among those returning soon are outfielder Ronald Acuna, who could be in Friday’s lineup, and starter Drew Smyly, who will start Saturday.