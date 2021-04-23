ajc logo
Braves open 7-game homestand beginning with D-Backs

April 9, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves players celebrate after they defeated Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Friday, April 9, 2021. Atlanta Braves won 8-1 over Philadelphia Phillies. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves | Updated 33 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves enjoyed a day off Thursday and open their second homestand of the season Friday. They’ll face the Diamondbacks in a three-game series this weekend.

Arizona is 9-10, fourth place in the competitive National League West. Recently, the Diamondbacks split a four-game series against the Nationals and just swept the Reds in Cincinnati. Arizona has won four games in a row and is 5-2 on its current 10-game road trip.

The Braves, coming off a 3-2 road trip, are 8-10 on the season. The mediocre start shouldn’t be considered too disappointing considering the context. The Braves are 8-6 since their 0-4 start, and they’ve stayed afloat despite getting struck with the injury bug. Among those returning soon are outfielder Ronald Acuna, who could be in Friday’s lineup, and starter Drew Smyly, who will start Saturday.

And the Braves could be tied for first place by the end of Friday night. The Mets (7-7) and Phillies (9-9) lead the NL East with .500 records. The Braves, Marlins (8-10) and Nationals (7-9) are each only a game back. The NL East is arguably the best division in the sport, and nobody has separated themselves early.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

